Suddenly Last Summer

Theatre in the Round 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454

When Violet's son Sebastian dies, her grief is paired with the need to silence her niece Catherine's terrible memories of his last days. If she gets her way, doctors will remove the memories from her brain - forever. Catch Suddenly Last Summer by Tennessee Williams at Theatre in the Round this October. Tickets are $22, with reduced prices for seniors and students.

Info
Theatre in the Round 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454 View Map
Theater
612-333-3010
