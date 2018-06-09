Style Trolley and Project Lolo's Fashion Pop-Up for a Purpose
Norseman Distillery 451 Taft Street Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 5413
Project Lolo and Style Trolley are teaming up at Norseman Distillery for a charitable shopping experience. Attendees can peruse a collection of women's clothing and accessories in the mobile boutique, and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Project Lolo, a global non-profit advocating for children with differing abilities. Oh, and don't forget to grab a cocktail or two from Norseman!
Info
Norseman Distillery 451 Taft Street Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 5413 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Fashion, Shopping Event