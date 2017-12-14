Studio 451 Holiday Party
Northrup King Building 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Shopping, sipping, and snacking: All our favorites are under one roof for Studio 451's holiday soirée. Grab a graphic tee from Ritual Print Co., stock up on Meg Brown Ceramics sassy mugs, or score something sparkly for a loved one from the hosts themselves. And be sure to pop into the photo booth before you leave--holiday props are optional, but very much encouraged.
Info
Party, Shopping Event