Strider Snow Cup for toddlers

Whoever said biking can't be an all-season activity, even for toddlers. Hailed as the "Toddler Tour de France," the Strider Cup World Championship races toddlers ages 5 and under on Strider bikes. The Strider Snow Cup is an extension of this race where toddlers shred the (bunny) slopes, instead of pavement. Snow Cup attendees can expect an atmosphere of encouragement when toddlers put their Strider skills to the test, making for priceless video and photos.