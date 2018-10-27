Storyland Gala . . . The Journey Continues

Don your best cocktail attire for an evening of star-studded and fancy fun. Ticket-holders will be treated to a wine and spirits tasting guided by a world-class sommelier, plus a hearty strolling dinner amidst silent auction items. Plus, Oscar-nominated animator Graham Annable is set to join the party, which is themed around his new graphic novel, Peter and Ernesto: A Tale of Two Sloths. The Legacy Fund supports children's medical journeys, attempting to make them less stressful and improving ultimate health outcomes. Contact Andrew Fondrick at the listed phone number for ticket info.