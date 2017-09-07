StoryCorps MobileBooth Tour
George Latimer Central Library 90 W 4th St, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102
As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Minnesota Public Radio is hosting StoryCorps, a nonprofit organization in the business of gathering stories, outside of the George Latimer Central Library in St. Paul. Make a reservation online, bring yourself, a loved one, and a set of questions, then just talk inside of StoryCorps' recording booth. Reservations available starting Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.
Info
