StoryCorps MobileBooth Tour

George Latimer Central Library 90 W 4th St, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Minnesota Public Radio is hosting StoryCorps, a nonprofit organization in the business of gathering stories, outside of the George Latimer Central Library in St. Paul. Make a reservation online, bring yourself, a loved one, and a set of questions, then just talk inside of StoryCorps' recording booth. Reservations available starting Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

Info
George Latimer Central Library 90 W 4th St, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102 View Map
Lecture/Discussion, Special Events
