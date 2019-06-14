Stone Arch Bridge Festival
Stone Arch Bridge 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
With free concerts, a car show, a culinary arts market with packaged food products, dozens of arts vendors, workshops, and more, this annual festival has something for everyone.
This event is free, although ticketed events include the Vintage & Vinyl Market on Friday and the Beer Sampler Saturday-Sunday.
