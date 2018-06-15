Stone Arch Bridge Festival 2018

Stone Arch Bridge 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Check out this 24th annual weekend of art and music on the Minneapolis riverfront. The weekend kicks off with a free concert at Water Power Park on Friday, followed by a second free concert on Saturday. Saturday and Sunday host the main festival events like art, music, and a car show. 

Friday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. (concert)

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (festival) and 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. (concert)

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (festival)

Info
Stone Arch Bridge 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Art, Festival, Live Music
952-473-6422
