Stone Arch Bridge Festival 2018
Stone Arch Bridge 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Check out this 24th annual weekend of art and music on the Minneapolis riverfront. The weekend kicks off with a free concert at Water Power Park on Friday, followed by a second free concert on Saturday. Saturday and Sunday host the main festival events like art, music, and a car show.
Friday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. (concert)
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (festival) and 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. (concert)
Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (festival)
Info
Art, Festival, Live Music