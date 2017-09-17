11th Annual Minneapolis Bike Tour
Stone Arch Bridge 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Move over Portland, Minneapolis has taken the care for 'most-bikeable-city' once again. Join fellow cyclists in the city of lakes for a grand tour. Starting and ending at Boom Island, this ride is a celebration of alternative transportation. Stick around afterward for live music, food trucks, meet and greets with bike shops, and naturally (this is still Minnesota, even if we are sustainable as hell,) free beer.
Info
