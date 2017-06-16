Stone Arch Bridge Festival
Stone Arch Bridge 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
We can almost guarantee that it'll snow again soon, but that doesn't mean we can't start getting excited for all of the outdoor festivals coming our way! Enjoy the 23rd year of the third biggest festival in Minneapolis that features artwork from over 200 artists, live music, and even a car show. Admission free. Click here for schedule of events.
Info
Art, Festival, Live Music