Local star Sally Wingert returns to the Jungle Theater after almost 15 years as Joyce, the recently released convict mother of Brad, played by John Catron. Joyce offers unsolicited parenting advice and assistance to Brad, who has two toddlers portrayed as hand puppets. This humorous, humbling take on parenting written by Josh Tobiessen, captures the relationships that can simultaneously drive us insane and make us realize who we are. After the performance, audience members can participate in a Stay Late discussion with cast members. Tickets range from $35 to $50.