Still Kickin's Third Birthday Party

Bauhaus Brew Labs 1315 Tyler St. NE., Minneapolis, Minnesota

Still Kickin is celebrating three whole years of helping people who need it most. Head over to Bauhaus for an evening of snacks, live t-shirt printing, and pints of the limited-edition Still Kickin Summer Pale Ale. The event is free, but there are plenty of ways to donate throughout the evening. Get kickin!

Info
Bauhaus Brew Labs 1315 Tyler St. NE., Minneapolis, Minnesota View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Shopping Event
612-276-6911
