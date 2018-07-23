Still Kickin's Third Birthday Party
Bauhaus Brew Labs 1315 Tyler St. NE., Minneapolis, Minnesota
Still Kickin is celebrating three whole years of helping people who need it most. Head over to Bauhaus for an evening of snacks, live t-shirt printing, and pints of the limited-edition Still Kickin Summer Pale Ale. The event is free, but there are plenty of ways to donate throughout the evening. Get kickin!
