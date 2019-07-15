Still Kickin's Fourth Birthday Bash

Come help celebrate Still Kickin's fourth birthday at Bauhaus Brew Labs on July 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is free with plenty of chances to donate to some local heroes facing tough times.

Though the event is smack in the middle of a brewery, it's family-friendly, so feel free to bring the kids! You can even grab some of their one-of-a-kind merch while you're at it.