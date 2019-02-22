Still Kickin IRL
Learn how to deal with life's curveballs and help others do the same.
Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center 6282 Cranberry Road, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55603
We can all agree that life is hard and bad things happen. Oftentimes, when hard things happen to us or our loved ones, we aren't sure how to deal with it. Luckily, Still Kickin founder Nora McInerny knows the ropes. Join her and her team up north for a weekend of self-care and intentionality workshops this February. Tickets are $275.
