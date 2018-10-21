Steven Page Trio

Google Calendar - Steven Page Trio - 2018-10-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Steven Page Trio - 2018-10-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Steven Page Trio - 2018-10-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Steven Page Trio - 2018-10-21 18:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Dakota Jazz Club 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

We've all heard the Barenaked Ladies' classics—"One Week," "If I Had A Million Dollars," and the like—but Steven Page is bringing a new sound on this tour. His new album, Discipline: Heal Thyself Pt. II, features complex music about the political plights of our world, while maintaining the powerful hooks for which Page is so well known. Tickets begin at $25.

Info
Dakota Jazz Club 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Concert, Live Music
612-332-1010
BUY TICKETS
Google Calendar - Steven Page Trio - 2018-10-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Steven Page Trio - 2018-10-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Steven Page Trio - 2018-10-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Steven Page Trio - 2018-10-21 18:00:00