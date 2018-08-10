Steve Martin and Martin Short
Treasure Island Resort & Casino 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, Minnesota 55089
Two comedy legends come together for An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. But really, how could anyone forget an evening with these two? Featuring standup, musical numbers, and bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers, it’s sure to be memorable. Steve Martin and Martin Short visit Treasure Island on August 10.
Info
Treasure Island Resort & Casino 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, Minnesota 55089 View Map
Comedy, Live Music