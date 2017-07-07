Stephanie's Moving Sale
Yes we said "moving," but fear not. Stephanie's is only gearing up to move across the street from their current location, into the new Finn building. The Finn will also be home to an Alchemy 365, Agra Culture, and one more boutique TBD. Until the Finn opens in August, Stephanie's will feature $50 denim and all clothing is 40-60% off.
