St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour

Various Locations Chisago County, Minnesota

Every Mother's Day weekend for the past 26 years, the Minnesota Potters of the Upper St. Croix River have given fellow artists and curious guests the chance to tour their studios and purchase pottery in a free, open-house environment. This year, 62 potters from around the country (and England) will descend on seven local artists' studios in Chisago County for three days of pottery madness. Visit the Minnesota Potters website for details on studio locations, guest potters, and more. 

