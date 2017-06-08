Spring 2018 Monique Lhuillier Trunk Show

l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

The ladies of l'atelier are hosting the Spring 2018 Monique Lhuillier trunk show the weekend on June 8-10, with the newest collection straight from Bridal Market!  Additional discounts for purchase this weekend only, plus a free gift from the designer!  By appointment only, please call 612-367-8120 to schedule or book online.

l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event

