Southdale Aveda Experience Center Grand Opening Event

Southdale Center W. 66th St. & France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55435

Celebrate the grand opening of Aveda’s brand new experience center. Southdale is among the first in the country to get the new design, which features 10 experience zones where customers can self-navigate their way though different areas of interest including haircare, beauty, body care, and aroma. Enjoy guided tours, food, beverage and music during the grand opening event.

Southdale Center W. 66th St. & France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55435

Shopping Event

