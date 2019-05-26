Soundset's 12th year brings well-known artists like Lil Wayne, Dessa, G-Eazy, Atmosphere, Tech N9ne, SZA, and more to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on May 26, starting at 11 a.m.

Besides the abundance of live music, Soundset also offers art exhibits, b-boy and b-girl competitions, a custom car show, DJ sets, a skateboard competition, and more.