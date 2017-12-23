Sounds of Blackness — The Night Before Christmas
Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Thirty-nine years later, the Grammy Award-winning St. Paul soulsters are still playing their annual Christmas show. Sounds of Blackness is returning to the stage with their annual performance of The Night Before Christmas - A Musical Fantasy. Come for Santa and Mrs. Claus, stay for Rudolph the Rappin' Reindeer. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $25 - $50.
Info
Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101 View Map
Concert, Live Music, Theater