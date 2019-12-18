Sounds of Blackness: The Night Before Christmas

Sounds of Blackness, the three-time Grammy Award Winning ensemble, puts a contemporary spin on the classic poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas" in their holiday show "The Night Before Christmas." Enjoy either a Wednesday or Thursday performance involving Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Rudolph the Rappin' Reindeer in comical a comical discovery of the meaning of Christmas. Song, dance, and laughter will bring joy to your holiday season in this musical fantasy.

Tickets are $28.50-$58.50.