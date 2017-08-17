Sound for Silents
Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
If you're a fan of movie scores, but not necessarily movie dialogue, this is your calling. Justin Vernon of Bon Iver is leading a band of guitar, vocals, drums, and electronics to accompany 1920s experimental short films at the Walker's new Wurtele Upper Garden starting at dusk. Bring a blanket and pack some snacks.
