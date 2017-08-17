Sound for Silents: Film + Music on the Walker Hillside

Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Innovative as ever, The Walker is taking a new spin on outdoor summer film screenings. At the Summer Music + Movie series, an original score commissioned by the arts center is created by a local artist to play in unison with the film. Marijuna Deathsquads is taking their turn first.

Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Art, Film, Live Music, Museums And Galleries

