Sound for Silents: Film + Music on the Walker Hillside
Innovative as ever, The Walker is taking a new spin on outdoor summer film screenings. At the Summer Music + Movie series, an original score commissioned by the arts center is created by a local artist to play in unison with the film. Marijuna Deathsquads is taking their turn first.
Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
