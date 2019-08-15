Sound for Silents 2019: Film + Music on the Walker Hillside
Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
For this outdoor silent film, local hip hop collective Astralblak has composed a score that will be performed live during the movie. Attendees can snag a spot on the hill outside the Walker with a picnic blanket early, and enjoy the food trucks and drink options starting at 7 p.m.
This event is free.
