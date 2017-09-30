Soul Pose
No one will focus on your less-than-mediocre downward dog pose with body paint, neon lights, and confetti demanding their attention. Complete with pre-session block parties, CorePower Yoga is bringing its unique version of yoga to the National Sports Center for four sessions on Saturday, Sept. 30. Think rave, but physically intense. So basically just think rave. Tickets $20.
