Solcana Fitness Referral Initiative

Now your workout can benefit others, too, with a new member referral program at inclusive, social justice-minded Minneapolis gym, Solcana Fitness. Through the end of April, the gym is donating $50 to Avenues For Youth for every referred guest who signs a 6- or 12-month contract. Avenues For Youth is a local organization that aids and empowers homeless youth. Solcana also makes a $5 donation each time a prospective member tries a free class through the end of April.