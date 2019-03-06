Solar Egg
American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
Climate-inspired Swedish artists Bigert & Bergström have created this golden egg of a sauna in order to spark and foster conversation surrounding the controversy in Kiruna, Sweden, where the town is being physically moved to a new location to allow more iron mining to be done.
After the egg completes its time in Kiruna, the artists follow it to Minnesota for the first few opening nights, in order to discuss the art piece and their inspirations.
