Soile Anderson Book Signing

Entrepreneur, caterer, and hostess extraordinaire Soile Anderson is coming to Martha's Floral Studio with her new book Exceptional Party Decor and Fabulous Food. A special "Dinner Party Design" class from Martha Gabler Lunde will be held at 6 pm but it will fill up fast. RSVP by calling 651-696-2993. Food and refreshments will be courtesy of Deco Catering.