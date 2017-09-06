Soile Anderson Book Signing
Martha's Gardens 1593 Selby Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104
Entrepreneur, caterer, and hostess extraordinaire Soile Anderson is coming to Martha's Floral Studio with her new book Exceptional Party Decor and Fabulous Food. A special "Dinner Party Design" class from Martha Gabler Lunde will be held at 6 pm but it will fill up fast. RSVP by calling 651-696-2993. Food and refreshments will be courtesy of Deco Catering.
Info
Martha's Gardens 1593 Selby Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104 View Map
Literature