Social Science: Pride

Science Museum of Minnesota 120 Kellogg Blvd. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

This partnership with TC Pride promises a sciencey celebration of sexuality (say that five times fast) at this fun-filled evening. Learn more about your local LGBT+ communities while brushing up on your knowledge of rainbows and refraction. It's about balance, people. Tickets are $19 for non-members.

Science Museum of Minnesota 120 Kellogg Blvd. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
651-221-9444
