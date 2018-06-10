Sociable Summer Funk Fest

Sociable Cider Werks 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

Sociable Cider Werks and 89.3 The Current team up to present Sociable Summer Funk Fest, a celebration of all things funky. That means funky food trucks, funky games, and funky brand new ciders. Oh, and music. Nooky Jones, Astralblak (FKA ZuluZuluu), and New Sound Underground will keep the beat bumpin' all day and into the night. Designated drivers get in free!

Sociable Cider Werks 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413 View Map
Concert, Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music
