Snow White and the Seven Vikings
Old Log Theatre 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
Seven Dwarves? Never heard of 'em. We're in Minnesota, remember? OK, don't come expecting Stefon Diggs, Teddy Bridgewater, and company, but do expect a new twist on the classic tale of Snow White. Set in snow-covered Norway, this 2017 Winter Children's Show will tackle themes of jealousy, vanity, friendship, and love. SKOL! Tickets $14 - $16.
