Snow White and the Seven Vikings

Seven Dwarves? Never heard of 'em. We're in Minnesota, remember? OK, don't come expecting Stefon Diggs, Teddy Bridgewater, and company, but do expect a new twist on the classic tale of Snow White. Set in snow-covered Norway, this 2017 Winter Children's Show will tackle themes of jealousy, vanity, friendship, and love. SKOL! Tickets $14 - $16.