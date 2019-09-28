Sneak Pleats – When Folding Meet Millinery
Calling all Mad Hatters! Karen Morris of Karen Morris Millinery will celebrate the history of folding, from origami to iconic Japanese designers, with a focus on how these elements influence her own designs at her Fashion Week Minneapolis event. Plus, the show will include the Autumn and Winter 2019 collection of headwear just in time for the season.
Tickets are $30.
ModernWell 2909 Wayzata Blvd. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
