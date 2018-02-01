SnackShip Build

Snack Stadiums have become the trend for Super Bowl parties. But up here in the #North, with our heritage of pillaging and marauding, a stadium seemed so … passive. How better to plunder through that smorgasbord than on the ultimate SKOL Viking Snack Ship—much like the one in front of U.S. Bank Stadium? We're building our #SnackShip in the middle of City Center in downtown Minneapolis. Come on by and see how it's done! Plus, at noon, the first 200 people will get free Heggie's pizza, as well as other snacks and giveaways! RSVP here.