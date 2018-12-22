Ski with Santa and Ugly Sweater Party

to Google Calendar - Ski with Santa and Ugly Sweater Party - 2018-12-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ski with Santa and Ugly Sweater Party - 2018-12-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ski with Santa and Ugly Sweater Party - 2018-12-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - Ski with Santa and Ugly Sweater Party - 2018-12-22 11:00:00

Afton Alps- The Alps Chalet 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, Minnesota 55033

Everyone can get what they want from Santa the Saturday before Christmas. Specialty hot toddies from the Afton Alps Paul's Club for you, and a chance to glimpse Santa skiing the slopes for the kiddos. Plus, shop a variety of stocking stuffers and don your ugliest sweater for a chance to win the classic Ugly Sweater Contest. Lift tickets are $62 for adults and $57 for kids.

Info
Afton Alps- The Alps Chalet 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, Minnesota 55033 View Map
Special Events
651-436-5245
to Google Calendar - Ski with Santa and Ugly Sweater Party - 2018-12-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ski with Santa and Ugly Sweater Party - 2018-12-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ski with Santa and Ugly Sweater Party - 2018-12-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - Ski with Santa and Ugly Sweater Party - 2018-12-22 11:00:00