Ski with Santa and Ugly Sweater Party
Afton Alps- The Alps Chalet 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, Minnesota 55033
Everyone can get what they want from Santa the Saturday before Christmas. Specialty hot toddies from the Afton Alps Paul's Club for you, and a chance to glimpse Santa skiing the slopes for the kiddos. Plus, shop a variety of stocking stuffers and don your ugliest sweater for a chance to win the classic Ugly Sweater Contest. Lift tickets are $62 for adults and $57 for kids.
Info
Afton Alps- The Alps Chalet 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, Minnesota 55033 View Map
Special Events