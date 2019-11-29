SIX at the Ordway

The six wives of England's King Henry VIII take center stage for a pop concert-style musical to redefine their legacies, in SIX. The queens' performance, backed by the "Ladies in Waiting" band, is a display of women's empowerment that explores the multifold identities of the infamous Tudor king's six wives. SIX had a successful UK tour and sold out its Chicago performances. The musical will stop at the Ordway from November 29 through December 22, before continuing to Broadway in 2020. Preview performance tickets start at $40.50 for November 29 through December 1, and regular performance tickets start at $45.50.