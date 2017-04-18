Sisterhood + Sustainability Pop-up

My Sister 1612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

Socialize over sisterhood and sustainability at this collaborative event by My Sister and Moth Oddities. From 5 - 8 p.m. on April 18, check out the newest collections from both unique vendors, and give to a just cause while doing so. Each purchase you make results in a donation to non-profit partners working to end sex trafficking—and you'll have a new favorite to add to your wardrobe. 

My Sister 1612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

