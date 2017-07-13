Sidewalk Chalk
Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
The seven piece group out of Chicago makes a stop in Minneapolis along their An Orchid is Born Tour. With sounds of jazz, hip-hop and soul intertwining, Sidewalk Chalk is releasing their newest album on June 2 off Ropeadope Records, produced by six time Grammy winner Robert Searight. Check them out at The Cedar this summer.
