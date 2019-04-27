Shul
Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Hillcrest Center Theater, 1978 Ford Pwy., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55116
The members of this Jewish congregation have to work together to decide whether they should move on, try to continue their congregation, or share their building with the Sikh community.
Performances take place on Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 1 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. from April 27–May 19.
Info
Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Hillcrest Center Theater, 1978 Ford Pwy., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55116 View Map
Theater