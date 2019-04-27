Shul

to Google Calendar - Shul - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shul - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shul - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Shul - 2019-04-27 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Hillcrest Center Theater, 1978 Ford Pwy., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55116

The members of this Jewish congregation have to work together to decide whether they should move on, try to continue their congregation, or share their building with the Sikh community.

Performances take place on Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 1 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. from April 27–May 19. 

Info

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Hillcrest Center Theater, 1978 Ford Pwy., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55116 View Map
Theater
651-647-4315
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Shul - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shul - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shul - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Shul - 2019-04-27 00:00:00