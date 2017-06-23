Shreya Ghoshal
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Called the "Queen of Indian Music" by some, Shreya Ghoshal will play a concert at The Ordway and connect with new audiences. Regarded as one of the most successful global singers of all time, this once-in-a-lifetime Minnesota performance will be one of The Ordway's most remembered.
Info
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102 View Map
Concert, Live Music