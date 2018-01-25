Showroom Designer Sample Sale

Update your closet to Project Runway-like proportions during Showroom's three-day-only designer sale. Kindred Folk, Tessa Louise, and Joeleen Torvick top the clothing-designer roster with offerings from past runway shows and collections, while Cosette Designs, Gina Mount, Karen Morris Milliner, and others bring the glitz and glam from their jewelry and accessories collections. Enjoy sips and snacks while you shop.