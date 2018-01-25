Showroom Designer Sample Sale

to Google Calendar - Showroom Designer Sample Sale - 2018-01-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Showroom Designer Sample Sale - 2018-01-25 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Showroom Designer Sample Sale - 2018-01-25 11:00:00 iCalendar - Showroom Designer Sample Sale - 2018-01-25 11:00:00

Showroom 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

Update your closet to Project Runway-like proportions during Showroom's three-day-only designer sale. Kindred Folk, Tessa Louise, and Joeleen Torvick top the clothing-designer roster with offerings from past runway shows and collections, while Cosette Designs, Gina Mount, Karen Morris Milliner, and others bring the glitz and glam from their jewelry and accessories collections. Enjoy sips and snacks while you shop. 

Info
Showroom 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
Fashion, Sales, Shopping Event
to Google Calendar - Showroom Designer Sample Sale - 2018-01-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Showroom Designer Sample Sale - 2018-01-25 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Showroom Designer Sample Sale - 2018-01-25 11:00:00 iCalendar - Showroom Designer Sample Sale - 2018-01-25 11:00:00