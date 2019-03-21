Sip & Shop: Burlap & Brass
Burlap & Brass 5013 Ewing Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410
Sample an assortment of beer & wine from Edina grill while checking out Brass & Burlap's wide selection of goods. Buddy, the shop dog, may be there handing out puppy kisses as well! Signing up online for this free, private shopping event will get you into both the Brass & Burlap and Tooth X Nail locations.
Burlap & Brass 5013 Ewing Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410
