Shop Jackson Street at the Minnesota Transportation Museum

Minnesota Transportation Museum 193 Pennsylvania Ave. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55130

Pair your love of history with your love of local shopping! Find anything from handcrafted jewelry and natural foods to skincare products and woodwork, and do it all while sipping your complimentary wine at this free event. 

Minnesota Transportation Museum 193 Pennsylvania Ave. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55130

