It's that time of year again for the annual Shop by Candlelight at the shops near Selby and Snelling. Keep your eye out for glowing luminaries outside their storefronts, the telltale sign that the store is participating. This year's participants and offers are:

• Augustine’s Bar & Bakery, 1668 Selby – A drawing for two $25 gift cards; our usual Thursday “date night” promotion of half-price bottles of wine

• Boehm's Cycle, 1592 Selby - Special discounts on selected items

• Brow Chic, 170 Snelling N (in Courtyard) – A drawing to win an Eyebrow Makeover (brow shaping & tint); wine and treats

• Cadenza Music, 149 Snelling N – Ukelele sale

• Cahoots Coffee Bar, 1562 Selby - Special surprise discounts throughout store on Persian rugs, tribal bags, some antiques, and coffee, too—only for this event

• Drawbridge, 1589 Selby - 40% off every item in the store; enjoy free wine and refreshments

• EggPlant Urban Farm Supply, 1771 Selby – Seeds for sprouting and microgreens; seeds for Spring 2018 in stock

• Everyday People, 1599 Selby - 15% off purchase, treats and coupon giveaways

• Flirt Boutique, 177 Snelling N – Bubbly and sweet treats; free gift with purchase of $100 or more; guess how many kisses in the jar...winner receives a $25 gift card!

• Initially Yours, 1585 Selby - 15% off all in-stock merchandise; free gift with a $30 purchase (while supplies last); treats, wine & sweets by Nothing Bundt Cakes (courtesy of 1580 Grand Ave location).

• Karma Boutique, 1591 Selby – Gift card drawing; wine and appetizers; spend $75 or more and receive a free tank top

• Lula Vintage, 1587 Selby - 25% off everything storewide; drinks & snacks

• Martha’s Gardens, 1593 Selby - Live music and fantastic new holiday designs

• Natural Ways Chiropractic, will be available from 6 to 8 pm at Sweatshop, 167 Snelling N – Free 10-minute chair massages; chance to win a free one-hour massage or free chiropractic exam and one treatment

• Neighborhood Cafe, 1570 Selby - Happy Hour pricing all night for beers and appetizers

• O'Gara's Bar & Grill, 164 Snelling N - Warm up with a $5 Irish Coffee & Bailey's and other select coffee drinks

• Patina, 1581 Selby – In-store raffle for a themed gift basket; yummy cake treats

• Play it Again Sports, 145 Snelling N – 10% off sports stuff from 6 to 8 pm (close at 8 pm)

• Spatial Effects Gallery, 1759 Selby – 15% discount; treats; a guest artist in the shop

• Spoils of Wear, 1566 Selby - 15% off regular price clothing; 30% off clearance; live music and hot beverages

• Sweatshop Health Club, 167 Snelling N – 20% off dressy and casual workout wear; special items up to 50% off; drawing for a FREE one-month membership

• The Naughty Greek, 181 Snelling N – Greek music and complimentary sample of Retsina Greek wine; raffle to win a $50 gift card for dinner at The Naughty Greek

• Union Park District Council, 161 Snelling N - free Playing with Music class from 6:30-7:30 pm: children and their caregivers are invited to join our experienced childhood educator, Mark Sorvari, to drop in for a fun hour of song and dance

• Up Six Vintage, 189 Snelling N - 25% off purchase; refreshments

• Vibrant Decor and Style, 1168 Selby - Buy one item, get second one at 50% off (includes all categories of regular price Vibrant items of equal or lesser value); wine and light refreshments

• Vintage on Selby, 1555 Selby - Collecting donations for the Merriam Park Food Shelf