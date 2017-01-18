Shit-faced Shakespeare

Perhaps the only thing more common than Shakespeare plays are plays that put interesting twists on Shakespeare plays, but this is a standout and incredible twist in its own league. Watch A Midsummer Night's Dream done in the exact way that it was intended, but with the addition of one entirely drunk cast member. There's no knowing what to expect, but you can expect that it will be an unforgettable night (for you, not necessarily the drunk actor). Tickets $15 - $20. Click here for schedule of showtimes.