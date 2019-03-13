What is the state of women in the U.S. today? The third installment of She Persists, "The Great Divide III", will try to answer that question with five short plays. Possible topics from 2018 include Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, the #metoo movement, the status of Roe v. Wade, and the record number of women who ran for public office. The theatrical experience will go beyond entertaining by stimulating reflection and conversation. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays-Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.