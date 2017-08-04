Sweet Summer Concert Series: Noah Cyrus Performance and Meet + Greet

As part of the Sweet Summer Concert Series at the Mall of America, Noah Cyrus is doing a meet and greet as well as a performance in the rotunda. The 17-year old sister of Miley Cyrus, Noah is promoting her new album NC-17. In order to get in line for the meet and greet, you must have a wristband. These will be handed out beginning at 4 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis. The event is free.