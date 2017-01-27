Shapiro & Smith Dance
Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
They've been around for 30 years, so you know it's going to be good. Especially when it involves a toy kitchen. See the program that features four different works, each following in line with the beauty the company is known for. Tickets $29. Click here for schedule of showtimes.
