Shapiro & Smith Dance

Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

They've been around for 30 years, so you know it's going to be good. Especially when it involves a toy kitchen. See the program that features four different works, each following in line with the beauty the company is known for. Tickets $29. Click here for schedule of showtimes. 

Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

