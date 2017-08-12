Shandyfest
HeadFlyer Brewing 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
HeadFlyer Brewing is hosting Shandyfest on Saturday, August 12, complete with live music, food trucks, and shandies on shandies on shandies. A silent auction to benefit Cystic Fibrosis will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. All donations to Cystic Fibrosis will earn a ticket for one free shandy.
Info
HeadFlyer Brewing 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music